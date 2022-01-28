Elizabethton man shot by masked suspect now ‘stable’

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man hospitalized by a masked shooter in Elizabethton on Wednesday is now in stable condition, according to the Elizabethton Police Department (EPD).

A release from the EPD states that the 30-year-old man who was shot inside his home on VIP Road is in better condition after previously being considered “critical.” Police report that an unidentified suspect shot the victim multiple times Wednesday night.

The suspect was reportedly wearing a ski mask when the shooting occurred, but he is described as a thin, white man. Authorities searched the area around VIP Road but did not locate the suspect.

According to the EPD, since the victim’s condition has improved, investigators are able to speak with him about the incident.

As of Friday, the investigation is ongoing.