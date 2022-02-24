KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton man was arrested in Knox County after authorities said he stalked and threatened to kill someone.

Monty Lynn Haskill is facing several charges, including felony stalking and aggravated assault.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 9, the victim and a witness saw Haskill point a gun with a laser sight through a window at a home on Stoney Point Road, with the laser painting a red dot on the victim’s chest.

On Feb. 27, the victim and a witness saw Haskill laying down in the woodline watching the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim reported receiving a phone call from Haskill during which he stated, “You will die by my hand.”