ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — As the shows go on at the Bonnie Kate Theatre, future presentations might just take the stage as patrons enjoy the show — with a beer in-hand.

The Elizabethton City Council will consider beer sales at the theater at Thursday night’s meeting, marking the first reading of an ordinance that would change city code to allow the beer permit.

Renovations continue at the century-old building after the theater’s foundation received $200,000 from the state.