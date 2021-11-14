Elizabethton hosts first annual ‘Gingerbread Covered bridge’ contest

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Contenders came out to put their best efforts forth in making gingerbread houses during the first annual ‘Gingerbread Covered Bridge Contest.’

“They’re going to be on display until December seventeenth and we’re going to have a couple of community members that are going to be our judges for it and the winners of these awards are going to be announced on small business Saturday,” said Media Coordinator for Elizabethton Chamber of Commerce Seth Hise.

Organizers said that any leftover gingerbread houses will be donated to “Grinchmas in the Park” where guests can come out and smash the houses.

The houses entered will be officially judged on December 17th.