Elizabethton hosting Fall CO.STARTERS cohort

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Have you been thinking that you have a great idea for starting a business? One local city is giving you the chance to follow your dream.

The City of Elizabethton will be hosting a CO.STARTERS cohort starting September 17th in partnership with Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership (NeTREP).

The CO.STARTERS Core program is a 9-week, facilitator led, collaborative curriculum that, according to their website, equips entrepreneurs of all kinds with the insights, relationships, and tools needed to turn ideas into action. This will be the second CO.STARTERS cohort based in Carter County. The first was held earlier this year.

Jon Hartman, City Planning and Economic Development Director, said, “We really saw a lot of success for our first cohort which resulted in some new businesses downtown.” Hartman mentioned many of Elizabethton newest downtown businesses have been through the CO.STARTERS program such as LB and Flee’s Grooming Spaw, Riverside Taphouse, Dare 2 Be You Recovery, and the soon to open Appalachian Sun Brewery.

But according to Hartman, it is not exclusively for new entrepreneurs. “We’ve seen many existing businesses go through this program to learn how to grow their existing business and take it to the next level. It really is a great program and fits well with our economic development initiatives to create more home-grown businesses in Elizabethton.”

Preregistration is required and the deadline for the cohort is September 12th. The cost is $125 per participant which provides the materials for the program. To learn more or register, visit www.Elizabethton.org/CoStarters.