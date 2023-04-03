ELIZABETHTON – Easter is Sunday, and the fun is already underway across the region.

From egg hunts to Easter games and activities, the fun is endless. While many enjoy the traditional activities known to celebrate the holiday, the city of Elizabethton said the holiday is going to the dogs this year.

The Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the ‘Ultimutt Pup & Strut’ on Saturday, April 8.

The event will be held from 2-5 p.m. on the Tweetsie Trail starting near the Dairy Queen.

The Easter-themed, dog-friendly event is free. Everyone is encouraged to bring their pup and strut their stuff.

Kelly Kitchens with Elizabethton Parks and Recreation sat down with the Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk more about the event.