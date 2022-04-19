ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — City leaders announced Tuesday that the community will have the opportunity to join in on the springtime fun with a group bike ride scheduled for Saturday, April 23 at 10 a.m.

According to a release from the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce, the ride will begin and end at Pedals On Rails located at 401 E. E St. The route will entail a 3-mile loop, with a 1-mile loop planned for younger riders.

Bike rentals will be available from Pedals On Rails for those who don’t have a bike. The rentals can be reserved at PedalsOnRails.com.

Helmets are required to be worn during the ride, and event organizers recommend that those who are interested pre-register at ElizabethtonChamber.com.

The free event welcomes the entire community to join the ride as springtime and warmer weather arrive in the region. The bike ride was made possible by a partnership among the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce, Carter County Tourism and Main Street Elizabethton.