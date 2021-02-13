Elizabethton hopes to lure couples to enjoy Valentine’s Day downtown with extended hours, specials

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Downtown Elizabethton announced that it’s partnering with a handful of small area businesses to encourage couples to flock downtown to celebrate Valentine’s Day Sunday evening.

Downtown Elizabethton said that this will result in extended hours and specials to help make everyone’s holiday of love special.

Participating businesses include the following:

All Star Sports and Country Crafts: extended shopping until 8 p.m.

Betsy Treasures: extended shopping until 8 p.m.

Blue Mountanya: extended shopping until 8 p.m. and a VIP list giveaway

Cannon’s Fine Home Furnishings: extended shopping until 7 p.m.

Cottage Boutique: extended shopping until 7 p.m. with complimentary chocolates with purchase

Dino’s Restaurant: Dinner special after 4 p.m. including prime rib dinner for two and Simply Elegant Bakery dessert

Duck Crossing: extended shopping until 8 p.m.

Eagle Center Co-op: extended shopping until 8 p.m.

East Tennessee Ballet Academy: special pop-up dance performances

Elizabethton Escape: open until midnight featuring free arcade play with purchase of escape room

Fired Up Ceramics: mommy and me event from noon until 2 p.m. and date night from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Five One Eight: extended shopping until 8 p.m. with live music

Fletcher’s Homemade: extended shopping until 8 p.m.

Jiggy Ray’s Pizzeria: open until 11 p.m. with live music from Julie Williams

Lingerfelt’s Boutique: open 9 a.m. until noon with special sales and Valentine’s boxes

Powers Coffee: extended hours until 8 p.m.

Riverside Taphouse: special “LOVIN'” flight featuring The Coffee Company treats

Simple Blessings General Store: extended shopping until 8 p.m. with candy tin specials, art kits and coloring sheets

Simply Elegant Bakery & Catering: extended hours until 8 p.m.

Southern Restaurant

Sweetsie Treatz: featuring special Valentine’s treats and a photo booth

The Coffee Company: extended hours until 8 p.m. featuring Riverside Taphouse pints, jazz music and special treats

The Secret Garden: extended shopping until 8 p.m.

Undervalley Dragway

Downtown Elizabethton said it will continue to follow Tennessee Pledge guidelines and will recommend face coverings along with social distancing. Sanitation stations will be available in stores.