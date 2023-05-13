ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Betsy Band held its first car show at Elizabethton High School on Saturday. Vintage cars, trucks, jeeps and vans showed up to show off and raise money for the school’s marching band.

Patricia Mckesson, the Betsy Band’s Booster President, said they hope to make the car show an annual event.

“Everything that we make here, of course, goes back into the program,” said Mckesson. “Our program was very successful last year.”

Mckesson said the idea for the fundraiser came from the Elizabethton community’s love for car shows.

“The Betsy Band wanted to be part of that,” said Mckesson. “We are sponsoring the first Betsy Band Car Show and we are having a great time out here.” The fundraiser had food vendors, live music and a raffle to win door prizes.