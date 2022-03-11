ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Student at Elizabethton High School Emma Riddell-Garland became the first female to solo fly in the high school’s aviation group.

In the one-of-a-kind program, students have the chance to learn the ins and outs of flying and work towards getting their pilot licenses.

Riddell-Garland, a high school junior, said she’s been wanting to explore new heights ever since aviation instructors visited her middle school.

On Friday, in windy weather, Riddell-Garland braved her first flights all by herself.

“They were good, I survived,” Riddell-Garland said.

Tonight on @WJHL11 at 5: Elizabethton High student Emma Riddell is exploring new heights by becoming the first female to solo fly in the school’s aviation program. pic.twitter.com/OzRs7NMri8 — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@AmyWJHL) March 11, 2022

If you ask her aviation instructor she’s done more than just survive.

“There’s got to be a lot of integrity, and trust, and character, to go along with the skill and the talent, so it takes a lot of practice and dedication to get there,” a newly-appointed Aviation Instructor at Elizabethton High Will Edmonds said. “That’s really what her and the other kids that are doing this have exhibited.”

Riddell-Garland is the first female in her class to make it this far, and her instructors said that’s an accomplishment.

“There is a very small percentage of lady pilots in the industry all together so encouraging them to give it a try and making sure and support them when they do is an important part of it,” Edmonds said.

Now she’s reaching for the sky, hoping one day to make a career out of flying.

“Whenever I was little, I would always see movies like Indiana Jones or something like he was flying those floatplanes, and I always wanted to,” Riddell-Garland said.

Next on Riddell’s list is to get her private and commercial pilot licenses.

“It’s just another step in the stepping stone,” Riddell-Garland said. “There’s so many more.”