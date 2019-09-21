Elizabethton High School students raise money for child to go to Disney

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A group of students from Elizabethton High School’s goal to send a child to Disney World has become a reality.

Students from the school’s community improvement class decided to raise money for Greyson Walsh so he and his family could go to Disney.

Those students include Alexis Shelton, Makensie Puckett, Makayla Goad, Caleb Miller and Aiden Taylor.

Greyson’s health issues require more one-on-one care, meaning extra costs with a trip.

But Friday night, the Make-A-Wish Foundation was at the cyclones football game and surprised Greyson’s family with a $3,500 donation from the students.

The students raised money by selling t-shirts and hosting a spring formal.

News Channel 11 would like to wish Greyson and his family a safe and fun trip to the theme park!