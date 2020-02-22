Elizabethton High School students asking for alumni to help with West Side celebration

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two high school students are working to make this year’s celebration one to remember for West Side Elementary School.

Caleb Metros and Keyu Patel are seniors at Elizabethton High School and are calling for graduates of West Side Elementary to take part in their project celebrating the school’s 90th anniversary.

The two are working on a video that will highlight the history of West Side, and their inviting former students to take part in the fun. They’re asking for people to share stories and photos to be part of the project.

EHS librarian Dustin Hensley is helping lead the charge. You can contact him to get involved via email at dustin.hensley@ecschools.net or contact West Side at (423) 547-8030 during regular school hours.