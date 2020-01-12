Elizabethton High School offers new mobile app

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – One local high school is turning to the digital world to help better inform students and their families.

Elizabethton High School is now offering a free mobile app.

According to the school system, the app will offer a calendar of events and push notifications for school-related news.

EHS Assistant Principal Jeremy Humphrey revealed the new app Friday.

One new feature is the “stop it” tab, an anonymous way to report bullying or other concerns.

It’s available for download on the app store.