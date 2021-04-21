Elizabethton High School cuts ribbon on new outdoor classroom

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton High School cut the ribbon on its new outdoor classroom on Wednesday.

The new space was designed and constructed by students.

The school’s principal says the pandemic has taught them to be flexible when it comes to learning.

“This year, where we’ve had to socially distance in classrooms, been on a cohort schedule, been on a full schedule, had remote days and all those things…it’s just another flexible way and a flexible space to be able to learn,” said Principal Jonathan Minton.

The high school says teachers are already making use of the outdoor classroom. The school hopes to expand the space in the future.