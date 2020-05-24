Elizabethton High School Class of 2020 celebrates with a drive-in graduation ceremony

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton High School seniors might not have gotten the traditional graduation ceremony, but school officials improvised with a drive-in graduation the graduates could enjoy alongside family and friends.

Hundreds of vehicles sat in the student parking lot at Elizabethton High School Saturday evening as the graduates flipped their tassels from right to left.

Family and friends watched as the students enjoyed one last night with their graduating classmates, and each graduate had the opportunity to walk the stage.

News Channel 11 spoke to Elizabethton High School graduate Danica Napier, who said she really appreciated the way school officials brainstormed a way to make the ceremony possible when it didn’t look too hopeful at first.

“I think it’s pretty neat,” Napier said. “I think it’s great — what they’re doing and how they’re doing it for all our seniors. I think it’s just really great.”

Another graduating senior, Whitnee, received her diploma alongside family members.

After the ceremony, students and family met at the Stateline Drive-In Theater for a video showing of their graduation earlier Saturday evening.