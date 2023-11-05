ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Elizabethton High School (EHS) “Betsy Band” won the Tennessee Division II State Marching Band Championship on Saturday night, making the group back-to-back state champs.

According to Elizabethton City Schools, this marks the sixth time the Betsy Band has won this competition, and it’s the group’s second in a row.

Categories placed by the Betsy Band can be found below:

Percussion 1st place

Color Guard 1st place

Drum Major 2nd place

Music 1st place

Visual 1st place

Effects 1st place

The band returns to Elizabethton High School at around 5 p.m. Sunday, where a line of parents, teachers and fans will applaud them as they step off the bus.