Elizabethton High School announces new scholarship in honor of Dr. Josh Wandell

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A scholarship for Elizabethton High School students has been set up in memory of former Elizabethton East Side Elementary School principal Dr. Josh Wandell.

According to a post from EHS, the Josh Wandell Faith Over Fear Scholarship will grant one “worthy Elizabethton High School senior” a scholarship of $1,000 at graduation.

The post says Mrs. Tabitha Wandell has given $20,000 to the scholarship fund, meaning the next 20 years of the scholarship are secure.

Increments of $500 are being accepted for the scholarship fund. To learn more about contributing to the Josh Wandell Faith Over Fear Scholarship, contact Tabitha Wandell at tabitha.wandell@ecschools.net.

Wandell was diagnosed with ALS in 2013 and passed away in February 2020.

Ever since his diagnosis, a 3-kilometer run/walk fundraiser was held in his honor.

