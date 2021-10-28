Elizabethton High and ETSU sign agreement for students to prepare for college and earn credit

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton High School and East Tennessee State University signed an agreement Thursday that will allow high school students to get a jump start on college credit.

Students who take Elizabethton High School’s “Senior Capstone Course” and complete other requirements will earn one credit hour for the ETSU course called “Introductory to the University.”

Elizabethton High School principal Dr. Jon Minton said it’s a day that’s been six months in the making.

“Just kind of a retooling and reshaping of the already senior capstone course that we had in existence,” Dr. Minton said. “One of the goals of ours was to expand that partnership with other regional schools and ETSU’s gladly came along with us and supported us in a lot of the work, and today’s just a big day.”

“What better way to improve the lives of others than by providing them with access to quality education? ” ETSU Provost and Senior Vice President for Academics Dr. Kimberly McCorkle said.

“There’s a lot of barriers that exist for different students based on different situations,” Dr. Minton said. “One of those can be costs at times, and so with a local dual credit option that’s a free option.”

From lessons inside the classroom to outside, school officials said the program is sure to make an impact.

“I have no doubt that it’s going to make a big difference in the lives of others,” Dr. Minton said. “It would have mine too.”