ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A newly-formed group wants the City of Elizabethton to let voters decide the fate of three crosses on Lynn Mountain after a Wisconsin-based foundation called for their removal.

Crusaders for Christ hopes to collect enough petition signatures to convince the Elizabethton City Council to put a question on the August ballot for voters.

The group met for the first time Monday night to strategize their ground game over the next couple of weeks.

“Put it on the ballot,” said organizer Crystal Alsbrook. “Let the people vote, and let them decide what happens with their landmark that’s been taken care of by their tax dollars.”

The call for a vote comes less than three weeks after the Freedom From Religion Foundation called for the crosses to be removed because they stand on city property.

The foundation said that is a violation of the Constitution under the Establishment Clause, which bans the establishment of any religion by a government.

Alsbrook said the crosses have not altered the way anyone practices religion in Elizabethton, and therefore, are constitutional.

“The City of Elizabethton, or the State of Tennessee for that matter, hasn’t enforced any kind of religion on anybody here because of the crosses or infringed upon anybody’s right to not have a religion,” Alsbrook said.

Over the next two weeks, organizers and volunteers hope to get enough signatures knocking door-to-door, posting flyers and calling churches to force a vote in August.

They will present their results at the April 14 Elizabethton City Council meeting.

“We’ll give them the results of our petition, and hopefully the people that show up with us in support that will sway them to say, okay, let the people vote on it,” Alsbrook said.

Anger and grief have spread through the community since the Freedom From Religion Foundation called for the crosses’ removal.

Local churches have distributed crosses for people to show support, and Crusaders for Christ organizer Paula Greene has led protests.

Greene said she is prepared to give extensive time spreading the word about the petition.

“We’re real and we’re here to fight and it don’t matter if I have to give up my whole week I will,” Greene said.

She called on Elizabethton city leaders to publicly show their support for the crosses’ continued presence on Lynn Mountain.

“Just hearing, ‘Hey we support you,’ would be wonderful because we just kind of feel we’re not getting that,” Greene said.

Although the Freedom From Religion Foundation removed all references to the crosses from their website, legal fellow Karen Heineman said Monday the foundation is still pursuing the crosses’ removal.

Heineman said the City of Elizabethton has not yet responded to the foundation’s requests.

News Channel 11 reached out to several Elizabethton city leaders for comment, but did not hear back.