ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of the people in charge at the Elizabethton Golf Course has resigned.

According to the City Council, Stephen Wilson, who serves as the golf pro at the course, submitted his resignation during Thursday night’s council meeting.

Wilson resigned over “attacking comments” regarding the course, according to the council.

Some spoke during the public comment part of the meeting about the condition of the golf course, citing issues with weeds, dead spots in the grass, and downed trees. Those who spoke asked the city to take back management of the course, which is currently managed by a contracted company.

Council Member Wes Frazier suggested they discuss the issue further during a council retreat next week.