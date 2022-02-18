ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fast Pace Urgent Care held a ribbon-cutting on Friday for its new location in Elizabethton.

The new urgent care facility will be open to the public seven days a week and will have extended weekday and weekend hours for those that need them.

Fast Pace Urgent Care will have multiple exam rooms, an on-site lab, COVID-19 testing, X-ray capabilities and behavioral health consultation.

The facility will also offer virtual telehealth for common ailments, medication prescriptions and refills.

“Especially during a pandemic, patients need immediate solutions, and our safe and convenient Elizabethton clinic will offer treatment for a wide range of illnesses with walk-in urgent, primary and preventative health care services,” said Greg Steil, CEO of Fast Pace Health.

The new Fast Pace Urgent Care will be located at 414 N. East Street, Elizabethton, Tennessee.