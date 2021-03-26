Elizabethton Fire Department introduces new 2021 fire truck

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Elizabethton Fire Department added a new fire truck to its fleet Friday.

Engine 3 replaced an outdated fire engine.

Lt. Dennis Erwin said that the new 2021 Pierce pumper can be in service the next 30 years, but the department aims to rotate engines every 25 years or as needed.

“The safety aspect of this is we can make it to the scene fast, and we don’t have to worry about it breaking down,” Erwin said. “It’s brand-new.”

The $600,000 purchase comes after the department gained approval from Elizabethton City Council.

The truck was built in Florida and made its way to Elizabethton in a matter of months.