Elizabethton elementary school receives ‘state-of-the-art’ fitness program from grant

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — West Side Elementary received a grant from Niswonger Children’s Hospital and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for an innovative fitness program in education.

The grant brings the Project Fit America Program to the school and provides “state-of-the-art” outdoor and indoor fitness equipment, curriculum and on-site teaching training.

Today, we cut the ribbon on the Fit Pit at West Side Elementary School. This initiative stems from a partnership between Elizabethton City Schools, Niswonger Children’s Hospital & the @BalladHealth Foundation. This also celebrated the launch of Project Fit America at the school! pic.twitter.com/5FIQuCuPg6 — NiswongerChildrens (@NiswongerCHosp) September 26, 2019

The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured several guest speaks, including special guest speaker Chris Boehm the “Ginga Ninja” that has appeared several times on the American Ninja Warrior.