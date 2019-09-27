Breaking News
Sullivan County Commission to hold called meeting on school funding issue
Elizabethton elementary school receives ‘state-of-the-art’ fitness program from grant

Photo Courtesy: Elizabethton City Schools

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — West Side Elementary received a grant from Niswonger Children’s Hospital and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for an innovative fitness program in education.

The grant brings the Project Fit America Program to the school and provides “state-of-the-art” outdoor and indoor fitness equipment, curriculum and on-site teaching training.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured several guest speaks, including special guest speaker Chris Boehm the “Ginga Ninja” that has appeared several times on the American Ninja Warrior.

