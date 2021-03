ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A loss of power at three Elizabethton Electric substations has caused many customers to be without power Friday morning.

According to a tweet from the company, the substation issue “caused a large number of outages to our service area.”

We have lost power to 3 of our substations and this has caused a large number of outages to our service area. We are working to correct the problem. — ElizabethtonElectric (@ElizElectric) March 19, 2021

The issue has since been fixed, and power has been restored.

Power has been restored to all substations. If your power is still out please contacts us. — ElizabethtonElectric (@ElizElectric) March 19, 2021

News Channel 11 has attempted to reach out to Elizabethton Electric for more information.