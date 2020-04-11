Elizabethton Easter Egg Hunt moves to the virtual world

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Easter Sunday. A time to remember and celebrate, and for the kids, maybe catch some eggs.

But as the COVID-19 pandemic rocks every area of our lives, our traditions are impacted too.

“You’re not really going around places and finding eggs and opening them up and like seeing what’s inside,” East Side Elementary School student Zoey Taylor said.

Elizabethton had its community Easter Egg Hunt canceled, originally planned to be at Covered Bridge Park. But that did not stop the Parks and Recreation department from making sure kids could still have some Easter fun.

“And we knew we wanted to keep them at home while we were doing it where everybody was safe and able to also follow the orders of our city government as well,” Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Planning and Special Events Coordinator Kelly Kitchens.

So the kids can stay at home and participate in the virtual Easter Egg Hunt.

“We teamed up with downtown Elizabethton and the Elizabethton Carter County library and so they’ve hidden these Easter eggs on their pages every day,” Kitchens said.

Participating Elizabethton businesses post an Easter Egg on their Facebook pages. The kids have to find them and then comment on the post to prove they found it.

The contest started on Monday and they have all week to find them.

“And then tomorrow night we’ll close out the contest and we will choose from the people that have found all of our Easter eggs throughout the week,” Kitchens said.

It’s a fun way for these kids to keep a sliver of that Easter magic going this year.

“She would give me a hi-five and then we’d be like yes we finished we found it,” Taylor said.

