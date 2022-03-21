ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Lucas McKinney of Elizabethton was killed in a drag racing accident Saturday at Farmington Dragway in Mocksville, North Carolina.

His parents, uncle, and best friend of 15-years watched in horror as the Pontiac he was racing in overturned and rolled multiple times. They knew he was gone.

“The car overturned multiple times and then come to a stop on its top, and he had lost his life right there,” said McKinney’s best friend, Phillip Carpenter. “He was a great driver, it was just a tragic accident, nothing of his fault.”

Lucas McKinney was only 22-years-old when he passed away in a drag racing accident this weekend at Farmington Dragway in Mocksville, North Carolina. He hailed from Elizabethton.

The two men had practically grown up together, going fishing and racing their way from junior dragsters all the way up to the level they were racing at over the weekend.

Last year, the pair would race each other for the last time in the Bristol Chevy Show at Thunder Valley.

“Later that night, those pictures got sent to us that we was on the news,” Carpenter said with a smile, remembering McKinney’s win that day.

Carpenter said they were like brothers and his heart goes out to McKinney’s parents, Todd and Amy McKinney.

“We just keep praying to wake up from a bad dream, you know?” he said. “They’re totally crushed, this is going to be a, you know, they’ve got a long road ahead of them.”

Carpenter said Lucas McKinney died doing what he loved.

“If you had asked Lucas how he would have want to went, it’d be something to do with fishing or obviously in a race car. He would honestly be mad at us right now, I think, for what we’re going through right now. He’s so much better off than we are right now. He wouldn’t have it any other way,” he said.

McKinney was only 22-years-old. Carpenter said he was loved by many.

“Just a great man, he would give you the shirt off his back, he was very blunt, very blunt, just very mature, he was just a great great person.”

He urged others to cherish their loved ones.

“You just don’t know when the next day is going to be your last so hug on them loved ones,” Carpenter said.

He added that he’d started a GoFundMe page to help the McKinney’s bury their son.

No funeral arrangements have yet been shared.