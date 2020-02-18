Elizabethton couple quarantined in Japan discovers luggage abandoned in Texas

(WJHL) – A Tri-Cities woman diagnosed with coronavirus and receiving care in a Tokyo hospital is well and in good spirits.

That’s according to her husband, local physician Dr. Arnold Hopland, who remains quarantined on-board a cruise ship docked just offshore.

Jeannie Hopland of Elizabethton tested positive for coronavirus just moments before she and her husband Dr. Hopland were set to leave the Diamond Princess cruise ship Sunday to board U.S. government charted evacuation flights to either California or Texas.

Dr. Hopland did not test positive.

Sunday night, the two were forcefully separated, with Mrs. Hopland taken to a hospital in Tokyo and Dr. Hopland remaining on the ship.

Stewards took their luggage before they learned they could not be on the evacuation flight.

Tuesday, Dr. Hopland told News Channel 11’s Josh Smith he has since learned that their luggage was found abandoned in a parking lot in San Antonio, Texas. He’s hopeful it will be sent to Elizabethton.

Jeannie Hopland is awaiting test results in the hospital, according to Dr. Hopland. He says if she gets two negative coronavirus tests, she’ll be released from the care of physicians.

The Hoplands are hopeful for an even earlier release. Dr. Hopland is hopeful the United States government soon will evacuate him, his wife, and all other Americans still in Japan.

“I’m almost certain this will happen within the next few days,” Dr. Hopland said.

If not, he’ll be required to stay on the Diamond Princess for two weeks. What would happen to his wife after her release is unknown, Hopland said.