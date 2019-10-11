Elizabethton council votes to install fire sprinklers at Bonnie Kate Theater

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn (WJHL) — A historic theater in Elizabethton soon will get a much-needed safety upgrade.
Elizabethton City Council members voted Thursday night to spend about $75,000 to install a fire sprinkler system in the first floor of the Bonnie Kate Theater.
The city now owns the aging building on Sycamore Street.
A foundation is raising money to restore it.
The sprinkler system is a critical next step in the process.
The city hopes to install the second phase of the sprinkler system with grant money that will allow for the project’s completion.