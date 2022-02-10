ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – After some businesses expressed frustration with the Saturday tradition, the Elizabethton City Council approved a permit to run the weekly downtown car shows for the full season.

The Carter County Car Club will host cruise-in car shows every Saturday evening from April to October in downtown Elizabethton, as well as its full-day car show in July.

Car club organizers thought they might be pumping the brakes this year after some downtown businesses complained to the city that the car show was hurting business.

Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander said that complaints from businesses focused primarily on people setting up chairs outside businesses before the show’s start time of 5 p.m., impeding foot traffic coming into the business.

“People come in early, and I don’t think people coming early is the problem,” Alexander said. “It’s when they come and set up chairs and seats in front of a business that hinders them from doing business.”

A survey of 48 downtown businesses by ETSU found that over half reported a negative impact from the car show, mostly from concerns about parking and access.

Councilmember Jeffrey Treadway proposed an amendment that would have reduced the car show’s season from seven months to three (May through July), but it did give the council the option to extend the season to October if the car club made an effort to reduce business concerns. The amendment failed 4-3.

Instead, councilmembers opted to grant the car club’s downtown permit for the full seven months.

Amendments were added to allow other organizations to apply for use of Elk Avenue on Saturdays with a 30-day notice. That would supersede the car show, potentially moving it to E Street one block over.

Another amendment allowed Elizabethton businesses hosting events on Saturday to guaranteed entry and exit access on Saturdays. Businesses must give a 14-day notice and the car show must not impede access to that business.

The gearheads of Carter County were revved up to have the car show back in full force.

“It’s going to be packed wall to wall with hot rods because everyone has that cabin fever, and they love coming to downtown Elizabethton to the cruise-ins,” said car enthusiast Michael Payne.

Not all business owners in Elizabethton oppose the car show. Simple Blessings General Store owner Rita Russell said car show Saturdays are some of her best days.

“It’s helped us grow through the years. First couple of years, we wouldn’t have made it if we didn’t have the car show to draw that new business from,” Russell said.

Still, councilmembers urged the car club to be better neighbors.

“Events have to be held responsibly with the event requestor being the primary enforcer,” Treadway said.

Carter County Car Club President Thomas Franklin said he plans to work with the city to help the car show co-exist with downtown businesses.

“We’re going to police people basically. Trying to keep people doing what they should do,” Franklin said. “I think once people get used to that, two or three times, it’ll just go as natural.”

The weekly car show starts April 2 from 4-9 every Saturday evening. The car club’s full-day show will take place on July 9.