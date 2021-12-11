Elizabethton community members happy to celebrate with annual Christmas parade

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Main Street Elizabethton announced that they would hold their annual Christmas parade rain or shine, and thankfully by the time the parade started it was the latter.

Floats, bands, firetrucks and more made their way down Main Street during the parade. Community members say that the parade is one of their favorite events.

Elizabethton host their annual Christmas parade (Photo: WJHL)

Elizabethton host their annual Christmas parade (Photo: WJHL)

Elizabethton host their annual Christmas parade (Photo: WJHL)

Elizabethton host their annual Christmas parade (Photo: WJHL)

“It brings back my childhood memories. When I was six years old my grandfather brought me down here so every time I see it, it brings back my family back to me.” said elizabethto9n resident Jeff Williams.

The Christmas parade concluded with none other than Santa Claus.