Elizabethton City Schools to begin new Naval Cadet program

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – After the approval of a new FY22 budget, Elizabethton City Schools will begin its Navy National Defense Cadet Corps, otherwise known as NJROTC.

According to a release by the school system Ryan Presnell, current Elizabethton High School criminal justice teacher and former Army officer is now responsible for building the program.

“I am very excited to be given the opportunity to lead the NNDCC program at EHS,” said Presnell. “It’s going to be a learning process, but I know our community greatly supports the tenets of military service and this program will flourish because of it!”

Courses will include:

Citizenship

Naval orientation

History

Operations

Navigation

Seamanship

Leadership

Nautical Astronomy

Electronics

Ceremony

Physical Fitness

According to the release, students who attend the program for three or more years are eligible for advanced promotion upon entry into the military.