Elizabethton City Schools superintendent resigning effective June 30

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Elizabethton City Schools have announced that superintendent of schools, Dr. Corey Gardenhour, will resign effective June 30.

In a statement Dr. Gardenhour said, “I would like to thank the community of Elizabethton, Elizabethton City Council, and the Elizabethton City School Board for their continued support. I would like to wish the next superintendent a rewarding experience, as I have experienced over the last 13 years. The relationships that I have made in Elizabethton will last a lifetime.”

No further information was immediately available.