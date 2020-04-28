LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at Noon

Elizabethton City Schools superintendent resigning effective June 30

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Elizabethton City Schools have announced that superintendent of schools, Dr. Corey Gardenhour, will resign effective June 30.

In a statement Dr. Gardenhour said, “I would like to thank the community of Elizabethton, Elizabethton City Council, and the Elizabethton City School Board for their continued support. I would like to wish the next superintendent a rewarding experience, as I have experienced over the last 13 years. The relationships that I have made in Elizabethton will last a lifetime.”

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss