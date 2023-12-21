ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Students at Elizabethton City Schools will receive free meals for the rest of the school year.

The school system announced on Wednesday that the Elizabethton City Schools’ Nutrition Program will implement the Community Eligibility Provision program for students starting on Jan. 8, 2024.

Students enrolled in Elizabethton City Schools are eligible to receive free breakfast and lunch every day of the school year through the program. No fees or applications are required.

The school system said the free meal program will continue into the 2024-25 school year.

“Our hope is that the program will be a success and we will continue the program into the 2024-2025 school year,” the school system wrote in a release. “Students that currently have account balances are still responsible for paying them in full.”

RevTrack will be available for students to purchase a la carte items.