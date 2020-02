ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton City Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 4 and Wednesday, Feb. 5 due to illness.

That’s according to Superintendent Corey Gardenhour.

The school system says deep cleaning will be carried out while schools are closed.

Sullivan County schools will also be closed on Tuesday due to illness.

