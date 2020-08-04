Elizabethton City Schools announces limited ticket sales, live stream subscription for fall sports

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Elizabethton High School athletics have announced changes in ticket sales for fall sports due to COVID-19.

Guidelines released by the TSSAA and Governor Lee late last month made it clear that districts across the state would have to limit capacity in stadiums and sporting events for the fall.

A release issued by Elizabethton High School on Tuesday read in part, “we will only be

selling season football passes to the immediate families of all participants: Football,

Cheerleading, Band, and Choir. There will be a maximum of 6 tickets allowed to be

purchased per student. Tickets will be $50.00 and parking passes will be $50.00. This

season pass will only be good for the 2020 football season.”

For fans not able to buy a season pass or attend a game due to health concerns, school officials said they will be live streaming games for the following sports:

football

volleyball

soccer

wrestling

A 1-year subscription to the NFHS network will be $69.99 and the athletic department at Elizabethton High School will receive a portion of the proceeds for every membership sold. Details on how you can purchase the subscription will be made available shortly, according to the release.

Tickets will go on sale at Citizens Bank Stadium at the home ticket booth starting Monday, August 10 at 9 a.m.

The release added, “We appreciate our community’s longstanding commitment to and support of Cyclone athletics. Our intention was to provide season ticket opportunities to everyone in our

community, but our current situation has made that impossible. All current season

ticket holders will not lose their tickets moving forward. After the 2020 season we hope

that our situation has improved, and we can return to full capacity and your previous

season ticket seats.”

