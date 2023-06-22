ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Elizabethton approved its budget for the next fiscal year Thursday.

The City Council voted 6-1 to approve the budget, which included a 5% property tax rate increase. That translates to an 8-cent increase from $1.57 per $100 of assessed value to $1.65.

The council also voted 6-1 to increase the monthly base charges for water and sewer services by $1.50. For water, that would mean a rise from $18.95 to $20.45 in the city, and sewer would go from $18.32 to $19.82.

City leaders plan to use the funds generated by the property tax increase for road paving in Elizabethton.

“The property tax increase was solely for street paving,” Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander said. “We’re going to put all that money towards street resurfacing to start getting caught up on that. We’re in the downturn. We kind of slacked off a little bit. So now we’ve really got to pick that back up.”

Alexander said the increases to water and sewer rates were necessary simply because of increased costs.

“Our costs are just going out of sight between chemicals, labor, things that we need to spend to generate water just cost more,” Alexander said. “Therefore, we’ve need to pass that cost on to the consumer.”

Councilman Kim Birchfield voted against both increases.

The Elizabethton City Schools budget, however, was unanimously approved Wednesday.

During Thursday’s special called meeting, the City Council also approved the job descriptions for several new positions, including an assistant city manager. Councilmembers also greenlit updates to the city’s holiday pay policy, its incentive program policy and changes to personnel rules and regulations for the police and fire departments.

Under the newly adopted budget, the city also plans to purchase the 1.5-acre “Cowan Property” next to the Covered Bridge Park. Work and improvements at the Franklin Fitness Center and the Frankin Pool are also accounted for in the budget.

The budget for the next fiscal year goes into effect July 1.