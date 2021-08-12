Elizabethton City Council begins process to grant funding to Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter, resume animal control services

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Elizabethton City Council moved one step closer to approving more funding for the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter Thursday night.

Council members voted to approve the first reading of an amendment granting an additional $20,000 to the shelter’s budget.

Debate over funding sources and amounts began after over $70,000 of Carter County Commission funding was cut from the program, prompting the layoff of two employees and the end of animal control services.

To pick up the slack, Elizabethton police officers have begun responding to animal calls. Temporary kennels have been established on Elizabethton PD grounds to hold animals until they can be transferred to the shelter.

Council members specified that the funding, when finalized, is granted in hopes that the shelter can resume their services within the city as soon as possible.

Two additional readings are required before the decision becomes final, but members plan to open discussion with Carter County officials to secure additional funding in the meantime.