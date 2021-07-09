Elizabethton City Council approves plan for Phase 1 of ‘Surf Betsy’ waterpark

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The city of Elizabethton is one step closer to having a major waterpark attraction.

The Elizabethton City Council approved a plan Thursday for Phase 1 of “Surf Betsy,” a place for kayaking, rafting and canoeing.

River Restorations, a river engineering company from Colorado, was awarded just over $38,000 dollars to explore the best location for the waterpark.

River Restorations will look at the Doe River and the Watauga River and provide a rendered plan of their proposal, plus cost estimates.

No deadline has been set for the completion of the project.