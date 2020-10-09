Elizabethton City Council approves holiday events

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Elizabethton City Council approved several upcoming holiday events during its meeting Thursday evening.

City leaders approved a request to hold trick-or-treating on Main Street on Halloween afternoon. Merchants handing out candy will be required to wear face coverings and there will be tape on sidewalks to encourage social distancing. Face covering will be highly recommended for participants.

The city is looking into putting out sanitation stations and limiting the number of people allowed at each merchant’s station.

The council also approved the Main Street Elizabethton Christmas Parade, which is set for Dec. 5 at 6 p.m., and the Carter County Bank tree lighting, which is scheduled for Nov. 21.