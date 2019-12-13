Elizabethton City Council approves design study to renovate police headquarters

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A plan years in the making in Elizabethton is taking its first steps into becoming a reality, and it’s got full support from the city council.

Thursday night, city leaders voted to approve an agreement to use Reedy and Sykes Architecture and Design to start drawing up plans to renovate the current Elizabethton Police Department headquarters and the Old Ritchie’s Furniture building beside it.

City leaders have looked into renovations by setting aside bond funding to cover any future work for the department.

This continues to be a developing story, stay with News Channel 11 for the latest updates.