Elizabethton City Council approves bond notes to improve TAD, police department

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Renovations will soon be on the way for a handful of buildings in the City of Elizabethton.

City Council members approved a resolution Thursday night, issuing general obligations bonds for renovations to T.A. Dugger Junior High School, renovation and expansion of the Elizabethton Police Department headquarters, the purchase of a new triple-combination pumper fire truck and a parks and recreation maintenance building.

That’s according to City Manager Daniel Estes.

Work will soon be underway at the junior school school to address several issues, including a new roof and better ADA accessibility.

The bond note is another step in renovating the current Elizabethton PD headquarters in the downtown area. The project also calls some expansion into the former Ritchie’s building right beside the current HQ.

$1.2 million of the bond note is for T.A. Dugger improvements while $3.2 million combined is for the city government items listed above.