ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Elizabethton City Council voted unanimously during its April meeting to approve an ordinance levying a 4% tax on accommodations that will benefit tourism and tourism development.

The council voted 7-0 during a regularly scheduled session approving an ordinance amending Title 5 of the Municipal Code, which places a 4% tax on accommodations for “transients,” or non-local individuals staying in Elizabethton.

The dollars from that tax will be reserved and expended for the promotion of tourism and tourism development, according to the council.

The council said the city will begin collecting that tax on a monthly basis in July of this year, which will bring in an estimated low average of $50,000 annually going to tourism development.