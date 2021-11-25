Elizabethton church gives back to community with Thanksgiving meals

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – First Baptist Church in Elizabethton was happy to get back to serving meals after taking last year off due to the pandemic.

The church packaged and offered meals to those who might need one this Thanksgiving and said that this year they expected to serve as many as 1,600 meals.

According to the church, there is a greater need for meals and other items this year due to unemployment and those who may not come out as much due to COVID-19.

“We love doing it, and I think the church is mobilized. I think it’s exactly what church is supposed to be. A lot of people kind of look at church as stuffy. You know you attend once a week or you attend twice a week…. and we really have found our nitch in serving others. And I think that empowers people. They enjoy it. And we are able to receive as much a blessing as we help other people,” said Pastor of First Baptist Church Elizabethton Todd Hallman.

In addition to offering meals to those who came out, they also made some deliveries.

First Baptist also took steps to start a food hub which helped identify members of the community that are in regular need of meals.