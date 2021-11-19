Elizabethton reveals town’s Christmas events

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton will be hosting Christmas events on Saturday, Nov. 20., sure to bring fun for the whole family.

On Saturday at 5 p.m. the annual lighting of the 78 for Frasier Fir Christmas tree will take place at the U-T Extension Office located downtown.

According to Main Street Elizabethton, the tree is the largest in Tennessee and the second largest in the nation.

After the lighting, participants can head over to the Covered Bridge Park for the “Kids Candy Cane Quest.”

Equipped with a flashlight and bag, youngsters can scavenge the park for candy canes that Santa and his reindeer dropped for a chance to win prizes.

The candy cane quest will be 6:30 through 7:30 p.m.

In addition, there will also be free horse-drawn rides as well as visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus.