Elizabethton championship sign unveiled

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A sign commemorating the Elizabethton Cyclones football team’s recent state championship was unveiled Thursday night.

The sign was presented during tonight’s Elizabethton City Council meeting.

This comes just two months after the Cyclones won their first state championship since 1938.

“Things just keep getting better for us,” said head coach Shawn Witten at the meeting. “You know for the city to recognize us, for the sign to be put up for the people to travel through in and out of town, you don’t just win a state championship for the school, it’s a community effort from the top, all the way down to the bottom.”

Elizabethton defeated Springfield 30-6 to win the Class 4A championship. The Cyclones went undefeated in the 2019-2020 season.