ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce will host a Tweetsie Trail community bike ride this weekend.

The ride will take place Saturday, Oct. 7, starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Johnson City trailhead, located at the corner of Legion Street and Alabama Street.

A free shuttle will take people from the Lions Field parking area in Elizabethton to the trailhead at 10 a.m.

The bike ride will be around four miles long and mostly downhill. It will end at the Lions Field parking area, where there will be free snacks and discount cards that can be redeemed at Riverside Taphouse in downtown Elizabethton.

To register for the free shuttle, visit elizabethtonchamber.com or call 423-547-3850.

The event is part of the Chamber’s “Ride Into Fall” bike series.