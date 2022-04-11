ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Representatives of several local and regional employers are expected to be on hand at a job fair Wednesday in Elizabethton.

The Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce will host the job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Center at 300 W. Mill St.

According to the Chamber, several employers have confirmed their attendance, including RiteScreen, Snap-on, Servpro, Life Care Center of Elizabethton, Teleperformance, and more.

Employers from fields including healthcare, food service, manufacturing, customer service, and more are expected to attend.