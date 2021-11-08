Elizabethton Chamber to host Gingerbread Covered Bridge Contest

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Elizabethton Chamber of Commerce has a special challenge for bakers – recreate the iconic Covered Bridge in gingerbread form.

The Gingerbread Covered Bridge Contest is scheduled to be held Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. at the chamber headquarters at 615 E Elk Avenue.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the following winners:

$100 – Youth

$150 – Amateur

$200 – Professional Bakers

All entries in the competition must be a representation of the Covered Bridge and “should be made of at least 85% edible confections,” according to the event’s Facebook page. The bridges must also be displayed on a cookie sheet and cannot be larger than 9″x13″.

The entries will be displayed at the Chamber until Dec. 17 and must be picked up by the end of business on that day, unless the bakers would like them to be donated to the “Grinchmas in the Park” event during which they will be smashed.

