Elizabethton Chamber: Date of Christmas parade to remain unchanged

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Elizabethton Chamber posted a message on social media Tuesday evening that the upcoming Christmas Parade will remain as scheduled on Saturday, December 7.

In a previous message on November 23, chamber officials recognized that if the Elizabethton H.S. football team wins the next round of the state tournament, they will be in the championship game that falls on the same day of the parade.

Elizabethton is set to take on Nolensville High School this coming Friday at 7 o’clock.

If they win that game, the State Championship game is set for Saturday, December 7 at Tennessee Tech University.

In the chamber’s most recent post they said in part, “Currently there are over 800 participants from among more than 50 different groups from Elizabethton and Carter County who are planning on participating in the Christmas Parade next weekend and many of these groups would not be able to take part in the event if the date or time were changed as they have scheduled around this particular date months in advance. The Chamber values and supports all of our local businesses, organizations and schools and we do wish the very best to our Elizabethton Cyclone Football Team as they move forward in their quest for a State Championship.”

