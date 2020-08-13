Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce to move to new location on East Elk Ave.

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce will soon have a new home in downtown Elizabethton.

The chamber plans to move from its current location on Highway 19E by November.

The chamber hopes to set up shop in a new location on East Elk Avenue in the heart of downtown Elizabethton.

The chamber says the location will help them connect with their members even better.

The building the chamber is moving to was at one time a feed store before being the site of many other businesses throughout the years.